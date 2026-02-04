96.8 million tourists visit Spain in 2025, new all-time high and 3.2% up on previous year

Link Securities | The National Statistics Institute (INE), in its Statistics on Tourist Movements at Borders (FRONTUR), reports that Spain received 5.3 million international tourists in December, 0.4% more than in the same month in 2024. In that month, the United Kingdom was the main country of residence of tourists arriving in Spain, with 900,208 tourists and an increase of 0.1% compared to December 2024. France sent 707,513 tourists (8.4% less) and Germany 596,042 tourists (4.4% less).

The majority of tourists stayed for four to seven nights, with almost 2.4 million and an annual decrease of 1.4%. The number of visitors fell by 0.4% among those who did not stay overnight (day trippers) and by 2.7% among tourists with longer stays (more than 15 nights). Almost 4.3 million tourists travelled without a package tour in December, 1.2% more. More than one million arrived with a package tour, 2.9% less.

In 2025 as a whole, 96.8 million tourists visited Spain, setting a new record and representing an increase of 3.2% over the previous year. The main countries of residence of tourists visiting Spain in 2025 were the United Kingdom, France and Germany. The arrival of tourists residing in the United Kingdom increased by 3.7%, those from France fell by 1.0% and those from Germany increased by 0.6%.

On the other hand, according to the Tourist Expenditure Survey (EGATUR), also published by the INE, the total expenditure of international tourists visiting Spain in December increased by 5.5% to €8.006 billion. In turn, average daily expenditure increased by 5.0% to €167.

In 2025 as a whole, total spending by international tourists reached €134.712 billion, 6.8% more than in the previous year.