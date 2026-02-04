Vehicle sales in Spain reach 1,148,650 units in 2025 (up 12.9% on 2024), exceeding one-million mark for second consecutive year

Link Securities | The Spanish Association of Car and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac) announced yesterday that 1,148,650 vehicles were sold in Spain in 2025, 12.9% more than the previous year. The figure exceeds one million registered units for the second consecutive year.

In 2025, sales of electrified passenger cars (BEV+PHEV) increased by 94.6% to 225,617 units. This is a historic figure that exceeds, for the first time, 200,000 units registered in a year. Pure electric vehicles exceeded the 100,000 sales mark in a single year. Thus, in 2025, the market share of this type of vehicle reached 19.6%, 8 percentage points above 2024, which recorded an 11.4% share of electrified vehicles.

In December alone, 103,012 passenger cars were registered in Spain, 2.2% less than in the same month in 2024. The main reason for this slight decline is that in December 2024, the DANA tragedy increased vehicle sales in Valencia.