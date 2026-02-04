Top Stories

Tubos Reunidos to present and explain Viability Plan for Amurrio and Trápaga plants on 9 February

Link Securities | Given the complex economic situation and the current international market context, Tubos Reunidos has informed the Works Councils of the Amurrio and Trápaga plants of the company’s interest in holding a meeting on 9 February at the Amurrio plant. The purpose of the meeting is to present and explain in a clear, direct and transparent manner the measures of the Viability Plan that will affect each of the plants. These measures seek to ensure the viability and maintenance of sustainable industrial activity and associated employment, with the least possible social impact, and include the implementation of a redundancy plan.

