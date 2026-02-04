OHLA to build new €543.36-million Virgen de la Esperanza hospital in Malaga in joint venture with Sando and Vialterra

Link Securities | The construction company announced yesterday that the temporary joint venture formed by OHLA, Sando Construcción and Vialterra will be responsible for starting work on the new Virgen de la Esperanza hospital in Malaga, promoted by the Andalusian Regional Government, according to a statement issued by OHLA. The new hospital complex to be built by the Sando-OHLA-Vialterra joint venture will be located on the site of the current Civil Hospital and will be a key milestone in strengthening healthcare in the region and modernising healthcare services. The project has a budget of €543.36 million (€449.06 million excluding VAT) for the construction of the new hospital, the concession of the works and the operation of the car parks, and is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) within the 2021-2027 framework.

The future hospital will have 815 rooms, an emergency area equipped with 31 medical consultation rooms, 8 nursing rooms and 61 observation beds, as well as 80 ICU beds and a surgical block with 48 operating theatres. The outpatient area will have 158 rooms for medical specialities and 38 for nursing, along with specific spaces for teaching and research.