Top Stories

OHLA to build new €543.36-million Virgen de la Esperanza hospital in Malaga in joint venture with Sando and Vialterra

TOPICS:
OHLA.new

Posted By: The Corner 4th February 2026

Link Securities | The construction company announced yesterday that the temporary joint venture formed by OHLA, Sando Construcción and Vialterra will be responsible for starting work on the new Virgen de la Esperanza hospital in Malaga, promoted by the Andalusian Regional Government, according to a statement issued by OHLA. The new hospital complex to be built by the Sando-OHLA-Vialterra joint venture will be located on the site of the current Civil Hospital and will be a key milestone in strengthening healthcare in the region and modernising healthcare services. The project has a budget of €543.36 million (€449.06 million excluding VAT) for the construction of the new hospital, the concession of the works and the operation of the car parks, and is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) within the 2021-2027 framework.

The future hospital will have 815 rooms, an emergency area equipped with 31 medical consultation rooms, 8 nursing rooms and 61 observation beds, as well as 80 ICU beds and a surgical block with 48 operating theatres. The outpatient area will have 158 rooms for medical specialities and 38 for nursing, along with specific spaces for teaching and research.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.