Demand for natural gas in Spain grows 7.4% in 2025 thanks to electricity generation

Alphavalue / Divacons | Demand for natural gas transported in Spain, including domestic demand and exports, grew by 7.4% in 2025, reaching 372 terawatt hours, according to provisional data from Enagás. This growth has been driven by electricity generation, which has shot up by 33.3% to 99.3 terawatt hours, and by exports, which have risen by 17.4% to 40.5 terawatt hours.

Spain has reaffirmed its commitment to European security of supply through its gas pipeline interconnections and LNG ship refuelling.