Government extends the lifespan of the Almaraz nuclear power plant until June 2030, but maintains the 2035 phase-out date

The limited extension is adopted after considering the energy situation marked by uncertainty in international energy markets. However, the Ministry emphasizes that this extension does not alter the closure date for the entire nuclear fleet in 2035.

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) published Order TED/864/2026 of August 12 in the Official State Gazette (BOE) on Friday, granting the renewal of the operating authorization for units I and II of the Almaraz nuclear power plant. The decision will allow its operational lifespan to be extended at least until June 8, 2030.

In its report, the Nuclear Safety Council notes that it has conducted continuous monitoring and supervision of the plant’s operation during the current authorization period, as well as compliance with applicable nuclear safety and radiation protection conditions, and has evaluated the documentation deemed necessary for this renewal.

The Ministry explained that the limited extension was adopted taking into account the energy climate, which is defined by international market uncertainty triggered by the armed conflict in the Middle East and the continuation of the war in Ukraine.

This temporary, limited extension can help mitigate Spanish consumers’ exposure to unforeseen price spikes resulting from the crisis. Meanwhile, measures already underway to boost renewables and storage continue to roll out as structural solutions to the vulnerability and dependence associated with imported fossil fuels.

Likewise, this limited extension for the plant’s two units—by 31 and 19 months, respectively—does not alter the final closure date for the country’s entire nuclear fleet in 2035.