House sales and purchases fall sharply in Spain: transactions down by -10.5% vs. July 2022

Posted By: The Corner 22nd September 2023

BancaMarch| The sale and purchase of housing has fallen sharply in Spain. In July, housing sales stood at 48,303 units, a fall of -10.5% compared to the same month last year and which intensifies the drop in sales and purchases in the year to date to -5.3%.

By type, 17% of the dwellings transferred by sale and purchase in July were new and 83% were used, with the number of transactions involving new dwellings dropping by -7.4% compared to July 2022 and the number of used dwellings falling by -11.2%.

