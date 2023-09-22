Top Stories

Técnicas Reunidas reaches agreement for green hydrogen project in Australia

22nd September 2023

Renta 4 | Técnicas Reunidas (TRE) has announced that it has reached an agreement with the Australian company, Allied Green Ammonia, to begin the basic engineering and design phases of a hydrogen and green ammonia production facility.

If financing for this project of around $8.5 billion is secured, the detailed engineering and construction phases of the plant will begin and the plant will come on stream in 2028.

Assessment: Positive news from a strategic point of view as it shows the positioning of Técnicas Reunidas as a key player in the energy transition.

Neutral news from a financial point of view given that for the moment the current contract, according to our estimates, could be around €10/20 million.

