If Spain does not extend energy aid, electricity and gas prices to rise 20% and 30% from January onwards

Banco Sabadell: According to the press, if the government does not extend by the end of the year, by means of a decree, some of the tax measures adopted after the Ukraine crisis (such as VAT on electricity and gas bills of 5% as opposed to 21% previously; 0.5% excise tax on electricity against 5% previously or the 15% cap on quarterly gas reviews), electricity and gas prices would rise from January by 20% and 30% respectively.

Assessment: News with no impact as the tax burden is passed on to the consumer. In any case, the government intended to extend these measures before the investiture of Pedro Sánchez as president and recently Teresa Ribera said that the government continues to assess whether it will modify or redesign the measures and which ones it would make sense to extend.