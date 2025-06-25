Top Stories

Number of mortgages taken out on homes rises to 39,176 in April, year-on-year increase of 14.4%

Posted By: The Corner 25th June 2025

Link Securities | The National Statistics Institute (INE) reported on Friday that the number of mortgages taken out on homes rose to 39,176 in April, representing a 14.4% increase year-on-year. The average amount of these transactions was €155,883, an increase of 12.4%.

For mortgages taken out on residential properties, the average interest rate in April was 2.98% and the average term was 25 years. 32.9% of mortgages on residential properties were taken out at variable rates and 67.1% at fixed rates. In addition, the average initial interest rate was 2.87% for variable-rate mortgages on residential properties and 3.04% for fixed-rate mortgages.

