Repsol posts net income of €1.756 billion in 2024

Repsol reported a net income of €1.756 billion in 2024, 45% less than the previous year. Adjusted income amounted to €3.327 billion, 34% lower than in 2023.

The 2024 earnings were influenced by a complex geopolitical context; lower crude oil, gas, and electricity prices; moderate margins in refining; and low margins in chemistry. In this scenario, the performance of the company allowed it to improve shareholder remuneration and maintain an investment effort aligned with its strategic vision.

Over the year, Repsol made progress in the implementation of its 2024-2027 strategic update, which allows it to continue growing profitably, take advantage of the multiple opportunities offered by the energy transition, and meet its ambitious decarbonization goals.

Among the main milestones reached in 2024 was the start of production of 100% renewable fuels at the new plant in Cartagena, the first industrial scale facility in the Iberian Peninsula, and the distribution of this innovative product at more than 840 service stations in Spain and Portugal.

Repsol paid a dividend of €0.90 gross per share, approximately 30% higher than in 2023, and it reduced capital by redeeming 60 million treasury shares. In total, it allocated €1.928 million to the remuneration of its approximately 500,000 shareholders, the vast majority of whom are minority shareholders and residents in Spain.

Josu Jon Imaz, CEO of Repsol, says “Last year, we made firm progress in the strategic lines that we defined for the period 2024-2027, driven by a solid performance of our businesses, which has allowed us to increase our dividend and our investments. In 2025, we will continue along this same path, once again meeting our shareholder remuneration commitments and maintaining our financial strength and our investments to continue growing profitably. We will keep strengthening our commitment to the energy transition and guaranteeing the future of industry, one of the pillars of the economic and social development of the country.”