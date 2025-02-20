Naturgy, €1.901 billion earnings in 2024, launching €2.4-billion voluntary takeover bid for 10% of capital to recover free float

Naturgy earned €1.901 billion in 2024, down from the €1.986 billion obtained in 2023. The company’s EBITDA was €5.365 billion, compared to €5.475 billion a year earlier, while investments for the year amounted to €2.280 billion (€2.747 billion in 2023) and net debt rose to €12.201 billion from €12.090 billion, with a debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.3 times.

Naturgy has emphasized that these figures illustrate “the group’s ability to continue creating value in a much more demanding energy context, with a 30% decrease in energy prices.”

The Board of Directors has agreed to “update the dividend policy, setting the corresponding amount for 2024 at €1.6 per share. The new Strategic Plan contemplates gradually increasing shareholder remuneration until it reaches €1.9 per share by 2027.”

Additionally, the company will propose to the General Shareholders’ Meeting to launch a voluntary takeover bid at a price of €26.5 per share until it reaches 10% of the share capital. “The aim of this innovative measure is to increase the free float to an adequate level, allowing Naturgy to return to the main stock indices, especially those of the MSCI family, returning the purchased shares to the market with flexibility and without a set timetable,” the company stated.

Naturgy has launched a new Strategic Plan for 2025-2027 this Thursday, which increases investments by 10%, reaching €6.4 billion, of which 75% will be concentrated in Spain. The investment program will primarily target distribution networks and renewable energies, the two fundamental pillars of the energy transition.