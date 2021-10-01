Acciona Is Not Only About Renewables: Wins €855 M Water Treatment Contract In Saudi Arabia

Intermoney | Acciona has been awarded the contract for the construction and operation over the next 25 years of three water treatment plants in Saudi Arabia. The investment is valued at €855 million. These three new contracts, awarded by the state-owned Saudi Water Partnership Company (Swpc), are for the Madinah-3, Buraydah-2 and Tabuk-2 plants. The three plants have a total capacity of 440,000 cubic metres per day and will serve a population of 2.1 million. In addition to the construction of the treatment plants, the Spanish group will be responsible for the deployment of a 62 km pipeline network to the country’s rural areas.

This news is further proof that Acciona not only consists of its listed renewable subsidiary, but also has profitable businesses within the group. The water cycle generated EBITDA of €85m in 2020, without being affected by the pandemic. This activity is a global activity for Acciona given that, to date, the firm has started more than 330 wastewater treatment plants around the world, with a total capacity of 22.3 million cubic metres per day. This represents a population equivalent of more than 80 million inhabitants. Within the Infrastructures division, the group also includes its construction and concessions activities, having generated 18% of consolidated EBITDA in 2020, a figure we expect to remain largely unchanged in the future.