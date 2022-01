Alphavalue | ACS (ACS), Ferrovial (FER) and Acciona (ANA) are bidding for a “mega” investment plan in Australia. The Australian government plans to invest some 70 billion euros in infrastructures over a 10 year-period.

The Spanish firms lead the ranking of contractors for the projects, which include railways, motorways and subways.

ACS (Buy, Target Price €40,8 +)

ACCIONA (Reduce, Target Price €157 ++)

FERROVIAL (Reduce, Target Price €25,8 ++)