Foreign Investors Hold 57% Of The Ibex 35

The Bank of Spain’s statistics on the balances, by holders, of Ibex 35 stocks were released today. Foreign investors held 57.21% of the value of Ibex 35 shares at end-March this year, slightly more than the 56.5% they held a year earlier. The value of their holdings amounted to 312.547 billion euros.

According to data from the Bank of Spain, households own 14.2% of Ibex 35 shares, some 77 billion euros, and non-financial companies 23.5%. Meanwhile, banks own 1.6% and the remaining financial institutions – collective investment, insurance companies, pension funds, etc. – own 2.7%.

These figures were released on the day that the 17th edition of the Medcap Forum begins at the Spanish stock exchange and will continue until Thursday May 27. During these three days, some 100 listed Spanish small and mid-cap firms will meet -virtually, due to Covid – with more than 230 investors, of which nearly 50% are international.

In parallel to these private meetings, an extensive programme of panels and conferences will be held to analyse the main current issues for the economy, the financial markets and the potential of mid-cap companies. Javier Hernani, CEO of BME, will welcome the event together with Fernando Ruiz, Chairman of Deloitte. The Secretary of State for the Economy and Business Support, Gonzalo García Andrés, will be the special guest at the inauguration. BME’s CEO will also moderate the first panel of the Medcap Forum 2021 under the title “New environment, new challenges for Spanish companies.”