Industrial production in Spain falls 0.7% month-on-month in November and 1.1% year-on-year

Posted By: The Corner 12th January 2023

Banca March| The data for the industrial sector published in France and Spain have not brought very much news. It should be noted that in France the figures came as a surprise on the upward side, with industrial production rising by 2% month-on-month. Despite this rebound, if we compare with this with industrial production levels of 12 months ago, the fall in the sector’s activity in November was 0.1%. On the other hand, in Spain, the data were more negative as industrial production fell by 0.7% monthly in November. By sectors: the production of non-durable consumer goods, up 1.1%, intermediate goods, up 0.6%, and capital goods up 0.2% advanced, while energy fell by 8.3% monthly and durable consumer goods by -0.9%. All in all, the rate of decline compared with the same month last year stood at -1.1% year-on-year.

