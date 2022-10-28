Top Stories

Inflation slows yr-on-yr in October to 7.3% on lower electricity, gas prices

The Corner|Consumer prices rose 7.3% in October from a year earlier, slower than the 8.9% increase in September, according to preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) on Friday.

This is the lowest reading since January, when the CPI rate stood at 6.1%.

A fall in electricity prices compared to the same period last year and more moderate gas prices were factors behind the slowdown in October, INE said.

Core inflation, excluding fresh food and energy prices, remained unchanged in October from September at 6.2%.

