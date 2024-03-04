Top Stories

Norwegian Pension Fund raises its stake in Spanish stock market to €12,407 M, up 23% from the previous year

4th March 2024

Link Securities| The Norwegian Pension Fund has €12,407 million invested in companies listed on the Spanish stock exchange, according to the 2023 report from Norges Bank Investment Management (Nbim), up 23% from the previous year, Expansión newspaper reports today. Among its investments, it holds 3.36% (3.59% in 2022) of IBERDROLA (IBE), valued at €2,491.2 million; 2.26% (3.36% in 2022) of BANCO SANTANDER (SAN), valued at €1.355.6 million; 2.84% (2.09% in 2022) of BBVA, valued at €1,341.1 million; 1.0% (1.24% in 2022) of INDITEX (ITX), valued at €1,212.8 million; and 3.61% (3.59% in 2022) of CELLNEX (CLNX), valued at €894.5 million.

