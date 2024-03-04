Top Stories

OPEC+ members agree to extend voluntary production cuts of 2.2 million barrels of oil per day through 2Q2024

TOPICS:
oil

Posted By: The Corner 4th March 2024

Link Securities| Members of the alliance between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, called OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on Sunday to extend their voluntary production cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day of oil during 2Q2024, giving extra support to the market, in an environment of concern about global growth, and the increase in production of countries outside this alliance.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s de facto leader, said it would extend its voluntary production cut of one million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of June, bringing its production to close to nine million bpd. For its part, Russia, the leader of OPEC’s allies, will cut its production and exports by an additional 471,000 bpd in 2Q2024.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.