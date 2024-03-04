The PP calls for the immediate resignation of the president of Congress for her involvement in the corrupt masks plot

The Balearic government presided by Francina Armengol, now president of the Congress, paid 3.7 million euros to the corrupt scheme of Koldo García (then advisor to the all-powerful Minister of Transport and Secretary of Organisation of the PSOE, José Luis Ávalos, who last week left the PSOE and joined the mixed group in Congress) a week after its technicians verified that the masks purchased were of poor quality and unusable for hospital use. In fact, the masks remain unused, stored in a warehouse in the Balearic Islands.



The claim for the damage, however, was not made until three years later, on the same day that Armengol lost the Balearic government in the regional elections.



And the poor quality of the product supplied did not prevent the Balearic Government from accepting the goods and showing its conformity with the product supplied. For all these reasons, the PP will today ask for her resignation as president of Congress.



The PP’s request comes on the same day that the ABC newspaper reveals that the current first vice-president and Minister of Finance knew about the irregularities in the purchase of masks since 2022, when a State Ports audit questioned the suitability of the company linked to Ábalos’s advisor and the incomprehensible fact that neither conditions nor price were negotiated.

El PP pide la dimisión inmediata de la presidenta del Congreso por su implicación en la trama corrupta de las mascarillas

El gobierno balear que presidía Francina Armengol, hoy presidenta del Congreso, pagó 3,7 millones de euros a la trama corrupta de Koldo García (asesor entonces del que fue todopoderoso ministro de Transportes y secretario de organización del PSOE, José Luis Ávalos, que la semana pasada abandonó el PSOE y se pasó al grupo mixto del Congreso) una semana después de que sus técnicos comprobaran que las mascarillas adquiridas eran de mala calidad e inservibles para uso hospitalario. De hecho, las mascarillas siguen sin utilizarse, almacenadas en una nave en Baleares.



La reclamación por el quebranto, sin embargo, no se produko hasta tres años después, el mismo día que Armengol perdió en las elecciones autonómicas el Gobierno balear.



Y la mala calidad del producto suministrado no impidió que el Gobierno Balear aceptase la mercancía y mostrase su conformidad con el producto suministrado. Por todo ello, el PP pedirá hoy su dimisión como presidenta del Congreso.



La petición del PP se produce el mismo día que el diario ABC revela que la hoy vicepresidenta primera y ministra de Hacienda conoció las irregularidades en la compra de mascarillas desde 2022, cuando una auditoría Puertos del Estado cuestionó la idoneidad de la empresa vinculada al asesor de Ábalos y el hecho incomprensible de que no se negociaran ni condiciones ni precio.