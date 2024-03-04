Unicaja launches €100m share buyback programme

Link Securities | Unicaja (UNI) has informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that, once it has obtained the relevant authorisation from the European Central Bank, it will carry out a programme to buy back its own shares, in accordance with the resolutions adopted by the Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on 31 March 2021 and by the Board of Directors. The Repurchase Programme will have the following characteristics:

1. Purpose: To reduce UNI’s share capital through the redemption of treasury shares, subject to a resolution of the General Shareholders’ Meeting, on such terms as it may decide.

2. Maximum investment: The Repurchase Programme will affect a maximum of 100,883,672 shares (representing 3.8 per cent of the share capital), with a maximum monetary amount of €100 million.

3. Price and volume conditions: The shares will be purchased at market price, in accordance with the conditions set out in article 3 of the Delegated Regulations, as follows:

i. With regard to price, the Company may not purchase shares at a price higher than the highest of the following:

(a) the price of the last independent transaction, or

(b) the highest then prevailing stand-alone bid on the trading venue where the purchase is made.

ii. With regard to volume, the Company may not purchase on any trading day more than 25% of the average daily volume of the Company’s shares on the trading venue where the purchase is made. The average daily volume of the Company’s shares for the purposes of the above calculation shall be based on the average daily volume traded in the twenty (20) business days preceding the date of each purchase.