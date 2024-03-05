Unemployment in Spain falls by 7,452 in February

According to data published yesterday by the Ministry of Labour, the number of unemployed people registered in the offices of the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) fell in February compared to January, by 7,452 people (-0.27%), to 2,760,408 unemployed. In seasonally adjusted terms, unemployment fell somewhat more, by 28,249 persons. In February 2023 unemployment rose by 2,618. Over the last 12 months, unemployment in Spain has fallen by 150,607 persons (-5.17%).

For its part, and according to figures released by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, the average number of Social Security affiliates increased by 103,621 in February, to 20,708,382 affiliates. February’s figure is the largest increase in a month of February since 2007. At the same time, in year-on-year terms, the average number of members increased in February by 538,239 workers (+2.7%).