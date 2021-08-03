Only Bankinter Exceeds The Average Capital Ratio Of European Banks, 11.2% Compared To 10.2%

Banca March | European banks passed the stress test results with good marks, so that they are well prepared to withstand a new recession on the region. The European Banking Association (EBA), in the tests it carries out every two years to measure the capacity of banks to face an adverse economic scenario, concluded that the health of the European financial sector is satisfactory. Thus, after analyzing fifty of the continent’s most important banks, the average capital measured by the CET1 fully-loaded ratio – that is , the capital put in relation to risk-weighted assets – stands at 10.2%.

In Spain, the ratio is slightly below the average, at 8.95%. Of the four domestic institutions analyzed, only Bankinter exceeded the average capital ratio with 11.2%. Santander had 9.3% and BBVA 8.7%. The worst was Banco Sabadell, which would reach the end of the period analyzed, until 2023, with a ratio of 6.5%, ahead only of Italy’s Monte dei Paschi and HSBC, accordind to EBA. Following the result, European banks are preparing to resume their pre-pandemic shareholder remuneration policies as of September 30.