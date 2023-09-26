Top Stories

Profit in Spain’s industrial sector down 40% in second quarter

Posted By: The Corner 26th September 2023

The data on gross profit before tax and interest published by the Banco de España in its Central Balance Sheet Data Office have just been published. The slump in the gross economic result of the industrial sector is 40% in the spring year-on-year rate, a fall that aggravates that recorded in the first quarter (-15%). Revenues of non-financial companies fell by 7.1%, while personnel costs rose by 9.6% in 2Q23. Thus, industry is plunged into a perfect storm and accumulates in the middle of the year falls in profits derived from the alarming symptoms of slowdown in activity.

When the National Statistics Institute (INE) published the Labour Force Survey (EPA), the worst second quarter for industrial employment in a decade was announced due to the destruction of more than 60,000 jobs during the spring. Not surprisingly, employers have already expressed their concern about this negative figure.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.