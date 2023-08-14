Real incomes of Spaniards grow by 1.3%, above OECD average

Link Securities| The real disposable income of Spanish households registered an increase of 1.3% in 1Q2023 over the previous three months, an increase above the 0.9% average for the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) as a whole, the think tank for advanced economies has reported, according to Europa Press.

The increase in real disposable income per capita in Spain in 1Q2023 represents the second consecutive increase, after the 4.53% growth in the previous quarter, and contrasts with the 4.14% contraction in 1Q2022. In the OECD as a whole, real household disposable income rose by 0.9% in 1Q2023, following a 0.22% increase in the previous three months, making it three consecutive quarters in positive territory and the largest rise since 1Q2021, when household incomes were boosted by pandemic-related assistance programmes.