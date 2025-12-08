Repsol and HitecVision to merge their joint Venture with TotalEnergies’ UK upstream business, becoming the leading oil&gas operator in the UK North Sea

NEO NEXT Energy, HitecVision and Repsol’s joint venture, today announces a strategic deal with TotalEnergies’ to merge their UK offshore oil & gas production businesses. The transaction Will cement NEO NEXT’s position as the leading operator and producer in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) with an expected 2026 production of over 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Upon completion, the combined company will be known as NEO NEXT+.

Under the terms of the transaction, TotalEnergies UK will acquire a 47.5% shareholding interest in NEO NEXT. As a result, the combined business will be jointly owned by HitecVision (28.875%), TotalEnergies (47.5%), and Repsol (23.625%). TotalEnergies UK will also retain up to $2.3 billion of the decommissioning liabilities related to its legacy assets, enhancing the cash flows of the combined business.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to approvals from the relevant authorities and regulatory consents and is expected during the first half of 2026.