42 shareholders subscribe to second partial execution of Cox’s capital increase for €26 million

Link Securities | As a supplement to the communication of other relevant information published by Cox (COXG) on 20 November 20253, which refers to the second partial execution of the capital increase of the company, charged to non-monetary contributions consisting of shares in Cox Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. with the aim of meeting the exchange ratio proposed by the company’s Board of Directors, consisting of offering one Cox share for every five Cox Energy shares, the company hereby states that the second partial execution of the Capital Increase took place on 20 November 2025 through the execution of a deed of capital increase for a total cash amount of €26,940,990.38 (including nominal value and issue premium), was subscribed by 42 shareholders of Cox Energy, who contributed 18,427,543 shares of Cox Energy as consideration for the Capital Increase, and was duly registered on Thursday in the Seville Mercantile Registry.