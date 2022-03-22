Spain attracted 28.785 billion in foreign investment in 2021, up 17.7%, with Madrid leading the way

Spain has received during 2021 a total of 28,785 million euros in foreign investment, with the Community of Madrid being the region that leads in attracting funds from abroad, with 20,943 million, 73% of the total, according to data revealed yestercay by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism.

These 28,785 million that Spain has attracted in foreign investment in the year as a whole represent an increase of 17.7% over the same period last year, due to the better performance of investment in the last quarter of 2021, a period in which 14,170 million euros were reached.

Against this boost in the final stretch of the year, Spain only attracted during the first quarter of 2021 a total of 3,871 million euros, while between April and June investment rose slightly to 4,445 million and in the third quarter exceeded 6,298 million.

Figures by Autonomous Communities

In cumulative terms – between January and December – the Community of Madrid attracted the greatest volume of investment, with 20,943 million euros, an increase of 14.5% over the same period last year.

It is followed by Catalonia, with a total of 2,968 million after falling 4.8% compared to 2020; the Basque Country, with 1,537 million; Andalusia, with 965 million; the Community of Valencia (856 million); the Balearic Islands (334 million); Galicia (222 million); Castilla-La Mancha (187 million); Castilla y León (134 million); and Aragón (177 million).

Below 100 million in foreign investment are Navarre, with 118 million, followed by the Region of Murcia (96 million); the Canary Islands (87 million); La Rioja (70 million), Asturias (41 million); Cantabria (24 million); Extremadura (9 million) and Ceuta and Melilla (605,000 euros).

By sector and recipient countries

The sector that attracted the most foreign investment during 2021 was ‘supply of electrical energy, gas, steam and air’, with 5,801 million, after soaring more than 300% in one year. It was followed by investments in ‘specialized construction activities’, with 5,007 million; ‘programming, consulting and related activities’, with 1,694 million and ‘retail trade, except motor vehicles’, with 1,138 million.

As for the country of origin of the investment, Luxembourg stands out, with 8,690 million, followed by France (6,710 million); the Netherlands (2,973 million); the United Kingdom (2,480 million); the United States (1,637 million) and Germany (1,021 million).