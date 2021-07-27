Top Stories

Spain Is The European Country With The Highest Percentage Of People Vaccinated With All Doses

TOPICS:
The hospital Isabel Zendal, one of the main vaccination centres in Madrid

Posted By: The Corner 27th July 2021

Vaccination against Covid-19 began in Spain on December 27, 2020. And seven months later, the country has passed the milestone of 25 million immunised. Specifically, as of July 22, the Spanish public health system has surpassed the United Kingdom (53.39%), the United States (48.28%), Germany (48.18%) and France (44.07%) in percentage of vaccinated population (54.32%) and is above the European average (36.79%), according to the Our World in Data ranking (University of Oxford). Coinciding with an increase in infections, this scenario, thanks to the vaccination, is not translating into a proportional increase in mortality as it did in the third wave of the pandemic, when more than 2,000 deaths a week were reported.

If we compare the death figures for last week (July 19-25) with those for the same week in January (18-24), we can see how the vaccines have been crucial in reducing the number of deaths and ICU admissions over the last six months.

According to Our World in Data, Spain already occupies the second position in the ranking of the 5 countries with more than 10 million inhabitants immunising the fastest, after Chile, which has managed to protect 62.19% of its population against the coronavirus. The list of the five most advanced countries in the vaccination process is rounded off by Canada and Ireland in fourth and fifth position, respectively.

If the vaccination process continues at this pace, the objective reiterated by the Government of reaching 70% of the Spanish population immunised by the end of the summer is possible. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, has insisted that by end-August there will be 33 million vaccinated people in Spain.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.