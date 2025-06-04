Spain receives 8.6 million international tourists in April, 10.1% more than same month last year

Link Securities | According to the Statistics on Tourist Movements at Borders (Frontur), published by the National Statistics Institute (INE), Spain received 8.6 million international tourists in April, 10.1% more than in the same month of 2024. The United Kingdom was the main country of residence, with more than 1.6 million tourists and an increase of 11.1% compared to April 2024. From Germany came 1.3 million (up 13.7%) and from France 1.3 million (up 10.5%).

In 4M2025 the number of tourists visiting Spain increased by 7.1% and exceeded €25.6 million. In this period, the main countries of origin were the United Kingdom (with more than 4.7 million and an increase of 6.7%), France (with almost 3.4 million and an increase of 8.3%) and Germany (with more than 3.3 million, an increase of 4.8%).

Meanwhile, according to the Tourism Expenditure Survey (EGATUR), published by the INE, total expenditure by international tourists visiting Spain in April reached €10,826 million, an increase of 14.1% compared to the same month in 2024. In turn, the average expenditure per tourist was €1,264, with a year-on-year increase of 3.7%. Average daily expenditure grew by 0.9% year-on-year to €187.

In April, the main sending countries in terms of the level of expenditure were the United Kingdom (with 16.3% of the total), Germany (14.8%) and France (9.0%). In addition, spending by tourists residing in the UK increased by 11.5% in annual rate, spending by tourists from Germany by 14.4% and spending by tourists from France by 14.7%.

In 4M2025, total expenditure by international tourists increased by 9.3% to €34,332 million.