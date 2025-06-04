Trump getting in a hurry: government invites countries to submit “best tariff offer” today, 4 June

Bankinter | A document/letter from the US government has been leaked, inviting all countries to submit their “best tariff offer” today, June 4, to complete the deals as soon as possible. So far, the US has only concluded a deal with the UK.

Then, according to the letter (it is not known which countries have received it), the US government will respond within days with the tariff measures it believes are appropriate for each country. And it indicates that it will continue with its policy of reciprocal tariffs regardless of the ruling of the International Trade Tribunal or any other court.

It is impossible to know how to interpret this, except for the fact that it shows that Trump is starting to get in a hurry. Recall that the mid-term elections will be in Nov. 2026, in which 100% of the House of Representatives (435) and 1/3 of the Senate (33) will be elected … so they are quite decisive, especially since the Republicans now control both houses. That is why he is in a hurry to close deals.