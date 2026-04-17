Acciona Energía signs bilateral agreements to supply 800 GWh of renewable energy to energy-intensive industries in Italy

Link Securities | The company has signed bilateral agreements for a total of 800 GWh of renewable energy to support the decarbonisation of multiple energy-intensive industrial clients in Italy, including the steelmaker Acciaierie Venete, the digital portal Bolsamania.com reported yesterday. The company explained that the contracts have been signed under the Italian Energy Release 2.0 mechanism, managed by the public entity Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE) and designed to accelerate the deployment of new renewable capacity by linking industrial electricity demand with the development of new generation assets.

Through this mechanism, energy-intensive industries can purchase renewable energy for three years at a stable price of €65/MWh via the GSE. For its part, Acciona Energía will develop new renewable projects in Italy, which will also receive a fixed tariff, linking this stable-price supply to the development of new generation capacity over a period of 20 years.