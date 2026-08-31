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Spain: Retail sales drop for the first time since 2022

TOPICS:
Inflation Spain

Posted By: The Corner 31st August 2026

The National Statistics Institute (INE) reported that retail sales in Spain fell by 0.9% in July compared to June, a month in which they had rebounded by 0.3%. By distribution channel, e-commerce sales experienced the sharpest decline during the month (-2.5%).

Excluding gas station sales, which dropped 4.4% in July, retail sales decreased by 0.6% month-on-month. By product category, food sales declined by 0.7%, while non-food products fell by 0.6%.

In year-on-year terms, retail sales at constant prices—adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects—fell by 0.3% in July (+0.6% in June). This marks the first year-on-year decline for this indicator in a single month since November 2022. In the unadjusted series at constant prices, retail sales decreased by 0.2% in July (+2.6% in June).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.