Spain: Retail sales drop for the first time since 2022

The National Statistics Institute (INE) reported that retail sales in Spain fell by 0.9% in July compared to June, a month in which they had rebounded by 0.3%. By distribution channel, e-commerce sales experienced the sharpest decline during the month (-2.5%).

Excluding gas station sales, which dropped 4.4% in July, retail sales decreased by 0.6% month-on-month. By product category, food sales declined by 0.7%, while non-food products fell by 0.6%.

In year-on-year terms, retail sales at constant prices—adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects—fell by 0.3% in July (+0.6% in June). This marks the first year-on-year decline for this indicator in a single month since November 2022. In the unadjusted series at constant prices, retail sales decreased by 0.2% in July (+2.6% in June).