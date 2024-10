Banco Sabadell : The Ministry of Defence will unblock the purchase of 9.9% of TEF by STC (it already holds 4.9% directly). Thus, according to this information, in the next few days the Government will approve the acquisition of this stake, valued at ~2,300 M euros.

Assessment: Expected news, no impact. Other shareholders are: SEPI (10%), Criteria (9.99%), BBVA (4.94%), Vanguard (3.56%).