Spanish exports fall 6.4% in November

Posted By: Luis Alcaide 21st January 2025

Luis Alcaide | Spanish merchandise exports did not perform well last November, falling by 6.4% year-on-year in euros. This is compared to a decline of 4.1% in the eurozone, 2.7% in Italy, and 5.1% in France. Imports also recorded a decrease of 3.7% compared to November 2023. The export-import coverage rate stands at 86.4%, one of the lowest levels in the last decade for the month of November.

The year-on-year decline in the value of Spanish exports is attributed to the sluggishness of EU countries. However, it is worth noting that Spain’s trade deficit during this period, January-November, was €36,154.4 million, reflecting a slight improvement compared to the deficit of €37,158.3 million in the same months of 2023. The geographical distribution of Spanish exports in November 2024 shows an 8.7% decrease in sales to the EU. Nevertheless, during the January-November period, sales to the EU fell by a modest 1%. Meanwhile, exports to Asia grew by 2.7%.

By economic sectors, Spanish exports of machinery and equipment occupy the top position in foreign sales with 19.3% of the total, but with a year-on-year decrease of 1%. The food and beverage sector ranks second, accounting for 18.6% of total sales and a year-on-year increase of 7.2%. By autonomous communities, Catalonia, with 26.1% of Spain’s total exports, continues to show a significant difference compared to the other regions.

The chemical industry is its main sector, followed by machinery and equipment and automobiles. Madrid ranks second with 12.7% of Spanish exports, followed by Andalusia with 10.4% and the Basque Country with 8.7%. Castilla y León again stands out with an increase in its foreign sales of 17.7%, thanks to the extraordinary dynamism of the automotive sector in Valladolid and Palencia.

About the Author

Luis Alcaide
Luis Alcaide works as an economist for the Spanish government since 1961. He has been state adviser in the European Union and Bank of Spain director of communications. Alcaide published editorial articles in Spain's leading newspaper El País between 1977 and 1983, and in Diario 16 between 1985 and 1988. He regularly contributes to Economía Exterior and Política Exterior. He's founder member of Grupo Consejeros.