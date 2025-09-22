Spanish industrial turnover slows in July to 1.9% growth, service sector to 4.7%, both 1.7 points below June

CdM | In July, industrial turnover rose by 1.9% compared to the same month last year, while the service sector increased by 4.7%. In both cases, the rate is 1.7 points lower than the previous month, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE).

Thus, industry sales have seen two months of year-on-year increases, and service sector sales have seen 16 consecutive months of positive year-on-year rates.

In terms of industry, the General Turnover Index (ICN in its Spanish initials), adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, showed a 1.3% variation in July compared to the same month last year.

By geographical destination of sales, all markets showed positive annual rates in July. The 3.6% increase in the eurozone foreign market was particularly noteworthy.

By autonomous community, the turnover index increased by 10 compared to July 2024 and decreased in the other seven. The largest increases were in the Community of Madrid (11.3%), the Canary Islands (7.6%) and Galicia (6.9%). The largest decreases were in the Principality of Asturias (16.9%), the Balearic Islands (8% ) and Castile and León (3.1%).

In the services sector, the overall turnover index, adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, experienced a variation of 4.3% in July compared to the same month in 2024. This rate was 1.6 points lower than that recorded in June.

By autonomous community, all increased. The Canary Islands (8.7%), Extremadura (8.5%) and the Balearic Islands (8.3%) saw the highest increases. Galicia (3.1%), the Valencian Community (3.2%) and Catalonia (3.2%) recorded the smallest increases.

The employment index experienced a variation of 1.4% in July compared to the same month last year. This rate was one tenth lower than that recorded in June.