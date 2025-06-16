Top Stories

Spanish inflation moderates to 2% in May, lowest level since October 2024

TOPICS:
inflacion precios

Posted By: The Corner 16th June 2025

CdM | The Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell by two tenths of a percentage point in May, standing at 2% year-on-year, the lowest level since October 2024, when it stood at 1.8%, according to final data published on Friday by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

This figure is slightly higher than the provisional estimate, which predicted a drop of three tenths of a percentage point to 1.9%. Despite the difference, inflation has now fallen for three consecutive months.

Within the breakdown by groups, the leisure and culture section reduced its year-on-year rate to 0.5% —2.2 points less than in April— due to the decline in the prices of package holidays. Meanwhile, the housing group fell by four tenths of a point to 3.8%, thanks to the lower increase in electricity prices.

In contrast, food and non-alcoholic beverages increased their year-on-year rate by five tenths of a point to 2.5%, mainly due to higher fruit prices.

On the other hand, core inflation (which excludes unprocessed food and energy) moderated to 2.2%, two tenths less than in April, although above the overall index. This correction brings core inflation back to its moderate path after the upturn recorded in the previous month.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.