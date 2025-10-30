Top Stories

Spanish inflation rises to 3.1% in October, highest level since June 2024

CdM | Inflation reached its highest level since June 2024 in October. The rise in electricity, air and rail transport prices has pushed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) up by one tenth of a percentage point, bringing its year-on-year rate to 3.1%, according to data released by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

In detail, the evolution of inflation in the tenth month of the year is mainly due to electricity prices rising more than in October 2024 and the increase in air and rail transport prices.

These increases are partly offset by the decrease in petrol prices.

The annual rate of change in core inflation, i.e. the general index excluding unprocessed food and energy products, also rose by one tenth of a percentage point to 2.5%. This is the highest rate since December 2024.

Meanwhile, the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose by two tenths of a percentage point to 3.2%. The estimated annual rate of core HICP inflation stands at 2.6%.

The final inflation figures for October will be published by the INE on 14 November.

