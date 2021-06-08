Summer Of The New Normal Will Create More Than 438,500 Jobs, At 2015 Levels

Randstad Research forecasts that the summer campaign will generate 438,550 contracts in Spain, 20.7% more than last year, although still 29.5% below the amount clocked up in 2019. The figure predicted for this year’s summer campaign is on a par with that of 2015, when 437,873 contracts were signed.

“The nearly 21% increase in contracting levels heading into this summer is one of the best pieces of news we can receive after the pandemic hit. Although we are still far from the volumes prior to the outbreak of the virus, this growth in hiring indicates we are moving decisively towards recovery,” says Valentín Bote, director of Randstad Research.

When the historical series is analysed, it can be seen that, since 2012, the volume of summer contracts has not stopped growing, reaching the highest figure of the period studied in 2019, 621,736 signatures.

But the outbreak of the pandemic caused this labour market indicator to plummet, recording 363,242 signings. Progress in the vaccination campaign and the lifting of health restrictions will cause this year to experience the rebound of 20.7% in number of contracts signed this summer.