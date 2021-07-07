The 12,000 Spanish SMEs Selling On Amazon Exported €650 M In 2020, 30% More Yr-on-Yr

Amazon published yesterday the “Report on the impact of Amazon on Spanish SMEs 2021,” where it flags that the 12,000 Spanish small and medium-sized companies sellling on Amazon have registered more than 650 million euros in exports in 2020. This is an increase of more than 30% compared to the previous year. In addition, they have created more than 30,000 jobs in Spain and another 3,000 abroad. Despite the difficulties seen in the last year, many Spanish SMEs have adapted their businesses and sold online for the first time, even growing their sales.

Spanish small and medium-sized companies sold more than 60 million products on Amazon in 2020, an average of 100 products every minute, compared to 35 million the previous year.

Around 50% of the more than 12,000 Spanish SMEs export to customers around the world.

2500 of the Spanish SMEs selling on Amazon exceeded 100,000 euros in sales and more than 150 small businesses exceeded 1 million euros in sales for the first time.

The top 5 categories for Spanish SMEs selling on Amazon are Home, Health & Personal Care, Beauty, Toys and Wireless Devices, while the most exported categories are Home, Health & Personal Care, Beauty, Toys and Cooking.

According to a recent survey, more than 35% of Spanish SMEs selling on Amazon's shops are led by women.

. More than 5500 Spanish small and medium-sized businesses used Amazon Logistics in 2020, increasing their sales by 30%.

In 2020, Spanish SMEs selling on Amazon Business – Amazon’s shopping solution for business customers – generated close to €100 million in sales to business customers.

SMEs selling on Amazon are located in all 17 Spanish regions and two autonomous cities. Four of them have more than 1,000 small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon. These are the 10 Spanish regions with the most SMEs selling on Amazon in 2020:

Catalonia: more than 2500 SMEs. Community of Madrid: more than 2,500 SMEs. Community of Valencia: more than 1,500 SMEs. Andalusia: more than 1500 SMEs. Galicia: more than 500 SMEs. Castilla-La Mancha: more than 500 SMEs. Castilla y León: more than 400 SMEs. Region of Murcia: more than 300 SMEs. Basque Country: more than 300 SMEs. Aragon: more than 300 SMEs.

SMEs are not only selling in Spain, but all over the world through Amazon shops. These are the 10 Spanish regions with the most exports in 2020:

Catalonia: more than 150 million euros. Community of Madrid: more than 125 million euros. Community of Valencia: more than 100 million euros. Andalusia: more than 70 million euros. Galicia: more than 25 million euros. Castile and Leon: more than 20 million euros. Asturias: more than 15 million euros. Region of Murcia: more than 15 million euros. Castile-La Mancha: more than EUR 15 million. Basque Country: more than 10 million euros.

Asturias is the Spanish region where exports by small and medium-sized companies selling through Amazon have grown the most, doubling last year’s international sales, which exceeded 15 million euros. Also noteworthy is the case of the Balearic Islands, which has nearly 200 SMEs selling through Amazon, 50% more than in 2019. This makes it the Spanish region with the highest growth in the number of small and medium-sized companies selling on Amazon.