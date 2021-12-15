The First Map Of AI In Spain Detects 209 Key Players In Business Digitisation

Iberinform | Who will drive the digitalisation of the Spanish economy? That is the question that the Map of Artificial Intelligence in Spain prepared by Iberinform, in collaboration with AI-Network and BigData Magazine, tries to answer. The result is a business and educational ecosystem made up of 209 key players that will have a multiplier effect on the digitisation of our business network. According to the results, 161 Spanish companies intensively use or supply Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions. The map shows a strong concentration in Madrid (67% of the total) of these strategic suppliers for the digitisation of the rest of the Spanish business grid. It detects other clusters in Catalonia (15%), Valencia (5%), Andalusia (4%) and the Basque Country (2%).

In the digitisation of the different sectors of activity, two main profiles appear in the ecosystem. On the one hand, consolidated companies over 25 years old, which have incorporated AI into the solutions they offer to the fabric. The 76% of this segment, where the average turnover exceeds €230 million, is made up of large companies. The other profile, much more fragmented, is that of the digital natives (41% of the total) that have been born in the last decade focused on developing and providing these AI solutions to the productive fabric. Their average turnover, which continues to grow, surpassed the €1 million barrier in 2014 and is now close to €5 million.

The business ecosystem is completed by 48 educational institutions that offer training in AI to alleviate the shortage of IT specialists and improve the skills of the professionals demanded by companies. More than half of them, 52%, are concentrated in Madrid. In fact, their geographical distribution is very similar to the business ecosystem of strategic suppliers. Catalonia accounts for 12% of the educational institutions, followed by Valencia (10%), Andalusia (6%) and the Basque Country (4%). Of these institutions, 62% are more than 25 years old, but a significant 23% have been created in the last decade.