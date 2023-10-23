King to open 26th National Family Business Congress in Bilbao on Monday

The King, Felipe VI, will inaugurate today Monday in Bilbao the 26th National Congress of Family Businesses, which will bring together more than 500 family businessmen from all over Spain on 23 and 24 October at the Euskalduna Palace. Family businesses are the basis of the European business fabric and in Spain they account for 70% of employment and 60% of GDP. And for the fifth consecutive year, the President of the Government -now in office-, Pedro Sánchez, will not attend this meeting.



The deterioration of the government’s relations with the Spanish business community is notable and growing, as evidenced by the annual survey on the economic situation and its prospects. According to a recently released survey of 420 companies, 76.6 % of Spanish businessmen are concerned about the decline in institutional quality or the deficient legal security in our country.



On the other hand, the leader of the Partido Popular, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, will attend, and he plans to take advantage of this meeting to point out what, in his opinion, are the main economic challenges facing Spain and his proposals for tackling them.