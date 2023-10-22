ArcelorMittal to supply steel to alliance of several oil companies to develop two clean hydrogen hubs in USA

Link Securities| Two consortiums participated by ArcelorMittal and EDP Renovables have been awarded €2 billion for the development of two clean hydrogen hubs in the USA. The steelmaker and its partners will receive €950 million in government aid, while the alliance in which the renewable energy company has a stake will receive more than €1.1 billion.

The MTS consortium, called the Midwest Clean Hydrogen Alliance (MachH2), includes other oil industry giants such as BP and Exxon Mobil, as well as US steel producer Cleveland-Cliffs. As the company explained to this newspaper, MTS will play the role of steel supplier in this alliance, as it currently has no production facilities in the Midwest.