The Ministry of Inclusion Takes The Largest Share Of The General State Budget for 2022, With €33.3478 Bn

Last week, the Council of Ministers approved the General State Budget Bill 2022. Total Expenditure amounts to 458.97 billion euros (+0.6% YoY or +2.897 billion euros). Social Spending amounts to 248.391 billion euros (+3.6% YoY). For this reason, the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration will receive the largest share of the budget for 2022, with €33.478 billion, taking into account that it includes the transfer of €18.396 billion to guarantee the payment of pensions. According to the approved Budget Bill this Ministry will receive an allocation of €15.082 billion without including this transfer to the Social Security, which is 1.4% more than last year. After Inclusion, the next Ministry with the largest budget allocation is the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda, with €13.330 billion, 16.2% more. This is followed by Defence, with €10.152 billion, 7.87% more than last year, which includes the special Defence programmes. Both ministries are usually the ones which receive the largest amounts for the investments they make.

They are followed by the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, with a total of €9.742 billion, including 3.695 billion from the electricity sector, and the Ministry of the Interior, with 9.362 billion, 5.1% more.

For its part, the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training will receive €5.605 billion, up 2.6%; followed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, with 4.859 billion, up 6.8%; the Ministry of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, with €4.608 billion (+20.1%); the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, with €4.382 billion (+82.9%) and the Ministry of Science and Innovation, with €3.843 billion (+18.9%).

Health budget reduced by 17% due to the lower impact of Covid-19

Behind these are the €3.130 billion for the Ministry of Finance, up 8.1%; the €2.278 billion for the Ministry of Labour and Social Economy, including 672 million for the rebalancing transfer to the SEPE, and the €2.828 billion for Health. This Ministry has seen its budget reduced by 17.3% due to the lower incidence of the predicted pandemic. For its part, the Ministry of Justice will receive €2.247 billion, 11.6% more.

Finally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation will receive a total of €1.543 billion, 7% more; followed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, €1.418 billion (+14.2%); the Ministry of Culture and Sport, with €1.327 billion (+48.4%); the Ministry of Equality, with €516 million, 14.4% more; the Ministry of Territorial Policy, with €510 million (+15.4%); the Ministry of Universities with €431 million (-6.9%); the Ministry of the Presidency, Relations with Parliament and Democratic Memory, with €276 million (+5.7%) and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, with €60 million (+46.7%).