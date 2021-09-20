The Summer Campaign Generated Over 900,000 Hospitality Contracts; 400,000 More Than Last Year, But 29% Less Than Pre-Pandemic

Randstad | Comparing the figures provided by the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) from ten years ago, we can see that the hospitality sector generated 912,401 contracts during the summer campaign, i.e. during the months of June, July and August. A figure 76% higher than last year, when 518,263 contracts were recorded, but still 28.8% below the 1,281,964 signed in 2019, before the outbreak of the pandemic. Whatsmore, this volume is on a par with that obtained in the summer of 2014, when 908,436 contracts were signed.

In fact, the volume of employment contracts recorded during 2019 was the highest in the last ten years. This labour market indicator had been growing steadily until then. But the rise was interrupted by the pandemic in 2020, causing contracts in hospitality to fall by 59.6% to 518,263.

The study has also taken into account the community where the contracts have been signed. The two archipelagos lead the increases in hiring in the hospitality sector in the country. Specifically, 138.5% in the case of the Balearic Islands, and 127.6% in the Canary Islands, followed by the Community of Madrid, with a growth of 114.7%.

With increases below 100%, although still above the national average (76%), are Aragon (95.6%), Castile-La Mancha (92.7%), Castile and Leon (90.9%), Navarre (86.6%) and Catalonia (84%).

With growth below the national rate are Euskadi (75.9%), Comunitat Valenciana (73.3%), Extremadura (64.8%), Andalusia (61.1%), Galicia (59.2%) and La Rioja (54%). The most moderate increases in hiring in hotels and catering took place in the Region of Murcia (48.7%), Cantabria (45%) and Asturias (39.8%).

In terms of the age of those signing contracts in this sector during the summer, almost half (47.9%) are between 25 and 45 years old. The other largest segment is the under 25s (30.6%), followed by the over 45s (21.5%).

Compared to last year, the largest increase was amongst the under 25s, up 83%, followed closely by the over 45s, with a rise of 82%. For its part, the group between 25 and 45 years of age increased by 69%.