The US Became In February The Main Exporter Of Natural Gas To Spain, Ahead Of Algeria

The United States has consolidated its position in February this year as the main exporter of natural gas to Spain. And for the second month in a row, purchases of this raw material from the US country have exceeded those from Algeria, the main supplier until the end of last year. This is revealed in the statistical bulletin of Enagás, the Spanish gas system operator. It flags that in February 2022 Spain bought 12,472 GWh of natural gas from the United States, compared to 8,801 from Algeria.

Thus, the weight of natural gas of U.S. origin accounted for 32.9% of total Spanish imports, while Algeria ranked second with 23.2%.

As for the mode of import, 100% of the gas from the United States arrived in Spain via methane tankers in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Meanwhile, all that arrived from Algeria was via the Medgaz pipeline. due to the fact that the Maghreb-Europe pipeline remains closed because of tensions between Algeria and Morocco.

The statistics also reveal that in February 2022 Spain imported 2,174 GWh of gas from Russia, a reduction of 17.7% compared a year earlier.