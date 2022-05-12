UGT Union’s No 2 Against Women Taking Leave Due to Painful Periods : “It Does A Disservice To Women”.

The deputy secretary of the UGT union, Cristina Antoñanzas, warns that women can be stigmatised when it comes to opting for a contract.

The deputy secretary general of the UGT trade union, Cristina Antoñanzas, expressed her criticism on Wednesday of the draft Abortion Law promoted by the Minister for Equality, Irene Montero. The Council of Ministers will probably approve the draft law next Tuesday to begin its parliamentary processing.

Cristina Antoñanzas has expressed her doubts about one of the aspects of the legal text, which indicates that women will be able to take three days off work, amongst other reasons, if they suffer painful periods.

“I don’t know if it does us women a disservice”, said the UGT union’s number 2 in statements to Cadena Ser, “we have to make some nuances, because stigmatising women once again because we take time off work, because we have our periods (we have to talk about it clearly) is once again putting the spotlight on us”.

The trade union representative warned that women can suffer discrimination in the workplace when it comes to accessing a work contract, given the possibility of taking this type of medical leave on a regular basis.

The draft law promoted by the minister Irene Montero will guarantee that the right to abortion can be exercised “in all public hospitals” in Spain. This does not happen at present due to the right of doctors to exercise their right to conscientious objection.

To resolve this situation, the Ministries of Equality and Health will draw up a register of the needs of each hospital centre so that, at all times, the right to abortion is guaranteed to women who so wish, as is already the case with the Euthanasia Law.

The law, which is still in the negotiation phase, maintains abortion free up to the 14th week of gestation. From this week until the 21st week, only therapeutic abortion will be allowed, that is, when the foetus suffers from illness or malformation or when the mother’s life is in danger.

The text also stipulates that educational centres must guarantee girls and adolescents the necessary products on period days (such as tampons and sanitary towels), as well as free access to these for women at risk of exclusion and those in prison.

The law also provides for leave from work for the termination of pregnancy, although this issue has not yet been confirmed by the Ministry of Equality.

One of the novelties on which the department headed by Montero has placed most emphasis is the persecution of families who opt for surrogacy or surrogate pregnancy. This option will be classified as a form of violence against women.

Advertising by agencies will be banned with sanctions and, according to Cadena Ser on Wednesday, the courts will be able to prosecute couples who resort to surrogacy abroad, given that it is illegal in Spain.