Spaniards Blame Vox And PSOE For Political Tension

Posted By: The Corner 12th May 2022

The Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) has asked Spaniards about “tension”. A large majority believe that, at “these times”, there is “a lot or quite a lot” and the main culprits are PSOE and Vox.

The barometer directed by José Félix Tezanos says that political tension worries 79% of Spaniards and that almost 90% of citizens are calling for an end to it.

According to 44.6% of those surveyed, there is “a great deal of tension” in Spain. Some 41.4% said it was “quite a lot” and just 6.9% thought there was “not much”.

The pollsters then asked respondents: “And who do you think is contributing most to the tension? Politicians are the ones who, according to 53.7% of Spaniards, top this ranking. They are followed, albeit at a great distance, by the media (11.8%).

Next, they began to talk about specific acronyms. “Which political party do you think does the most to cause tension in Spain? 11.5% named Vox and 10.8% the PSOE. 6.2% pointed to the PP, 4.9% to Podemos and 1.9% to the nationalists.

