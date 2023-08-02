Unemployment falls by 10,968 in July

CdM| The number of unemployed registered in the Public Employment Services Offices, at the end of July, has fallen by 10,968 people in relation to the previous month. In relative terms, the fall in unemployment was 0.41%. Thus, registered unemployment stood at 2,677,874.

In July 2022, unemployment rose by 3,230 in relation to the previous month. On the other hand, with respect to July 2022, year-on-year unemployment fell by 205,938 persons (-7.14%).

In seasonally adjusted terms, registered unemployment increased by 5,509 persons.

EVOLUTION OF REGISTERED UNEMPLOYMENT 2019 – 2023

By economic sector with regard to June, registered unemployment decreased in Services 7,126 (-0.37%), Agriculture 1,861 (-1.74%) and Industry 964 (-0.45%); it increased in Construction 1,186 (0.57%). The group of those Without Previous Employment decreased by 2,203 (-0.89%).

REGISTERED UNEMPLOYMENT BY SECTOR

COMPARISON WITH THE PREVIOUS MONTH

Previous month Current month

Male unemployment stands at 1,059,390, decreasing by 5,135 (-0.48%) and female unemployment at 1,618,484, decreasing by 5,833 (-0.36%) in relation to the month of June. Compared with July 2022, male unemployment fell by 96,034 (-8.31%) and female unemployment fell by 109,904 (-6.36%).

Unemployment among young people under 25 years of age fell in July by 453 persons (-0.25%) compared with the previous month. Unemployment among those aged 25 and over fell by 10,515 (-0.42%).