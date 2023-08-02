Indra equips Lisbon’s metro with access system that allows payment by mobile, bank card or smartwatch

Link Securities | Europa Press reported on Tuesday that Indra (IDR) has provided the city of Lisbon (Portugal) with an access system for the metro that allows passengers to pay with their own mobile phone, bank card or smartwatch, without having to purchase a ticket or season ticket beforehand, while maintaining the rest of the travel options that existed previously.

It is a state-of-the-art payment system that improves the traveller’s experience and provides quick and easy access for anyone visiting the city. It also minimises the use of plastic and paper. With this new solution, users only have to swipe their card or mobile phone when entering and leaving the station and the system automatically calculates the fare according to the route they have taken and sends the actual value of the journey to the payment gateway, which is securely charged to their account.

The Spanish company has upgraded the access control system with new readers for payment by physical bank card or virtualised card, renewed the ticketing back office system, installed the EMV back office and integrated the ecosystem with the financial payment gateway that allows collections to be made.